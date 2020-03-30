WATCh trailer now; see In flight 4/3 @7am- 4/4@7pm

  

Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Sun Valley, Idaho, an ensemble of top talent from Ice Dance International (“IDI”) — a ballet company on ice — defy gravity in six thrilling contemporary and classic ice dances arranged by some of today’s most successful choreographers.

 

Watch trailer now; see The World of idi 4/4 @7pm-4/6 @8PM

  

Hosted by beloved skating personalities JoJo Starbuck and Ryan Bradley, The World of IDI will introduce public television viewers to a unique and revolutionary celebration on ice of two beloved art forms: figure skating and dance.

Shot outdoors against the mountains of Sun Valley, Idaho, Stellar Adventure Media created a program combining the repertoire of Ice Dance International, an ice ballet company with guest appearances of stars and friends from the worlds of skating and dance. 


THANK YOU TO THE NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARts

IDI's Winter Residency is graciously supported by NHSCA

IDI is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts!

Thank you!!

Thank you to the new england foundation for the arts

IDI is a 2020 Expeditions Grant Award Winner

Our 2020 New England Tour is funded in part by the Expeditions program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional funding from the six New  England state arts agencies.